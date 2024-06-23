Temperatures likely to soar to 30C in parts of the country with the alert being issues for all but on region - the North East - with warning being made for the "significant impacts" on the health and social care sector.

The alert from the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and Met Office will come into force from Monday morning and remain in place until Thursday afternoon.

While, the UKHSA has warned of an “increase in risk of mortality amongst vulnerable individuals and increased potential for indoor environments to become very warm” for the north-west and north-east of England, the west of England, the South West and London.

Liam Esslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said: “According to the latest models, there is a chance temperatures could reach 30C".

"It’s not guaranteed but this will likely be towards the south-east of England, particularly London, Essex and Kent.

Mr Esslick added: “My advice to people would be by all means go out and enjoy".

"They have been waiting for summer. But UV levels are going to be high and the sun will be very intense. Wear protection like sun cream, stay hydrated and try to get some shade in the midday sun.

“People sensitive to the sun should take particular precautions.”

Mr Esslick also said that the longer-term weather forecast remains uncertain, with a “breakdown” expected from late Wednesday into Thursday.

He said: “It could be a little thundery with a breakdown towards the back end of the week".

“But Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday are looking fine.”