The incident happened at about 7.45am on Wednesday June 19 close to the Co-op shop in Coopers Lane.

It was reported that there had been a confrontation between two men, one older than the other.

Police say the incident resulted in the older men chasing the younger man into the Co-op.

A short time later, a red van was driven at the younger man, which struck his bicycle but thankfully did not hit him and he was able to get to safety.

The bike was badly damaged.

At this stage no arrests have been made and Essex police are following a number of lines of enquiry.

