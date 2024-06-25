Essex Wellbeing Service will be staging the event, with help from United in Kind and Camerados, on June 26 from 10am until 1pm.

The pop-up living room will appear at Clacton Shopping Village, in front of JD Sports, and welcomes anyone to go down and have a chat.

Organiser Catherine Venables said: "The initiative is to create a space where people who may be suffering loneliness or feelings of isolation can come and have a chat.

"We are not promoting anything, we are simply going to be there to encourage people to come over and have a conversation.

"Loneliness is a growing problem everywhere, especially in the Tendring area where we have a large population of older people, many of whom are widowed, may not have family or friends close by, so therefore do not have a social network to call on or even have a chat with.

"Thanks to Clacton Shopping Village for allowing us to use the space and the Tendring Furniture Scheme who have kindly provided the furniture for the day."