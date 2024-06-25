A PROJECT coming to Clacton hopes to help people suffering from loneliness or feelings of isolation with a 'pop-up living room'.
Essex Wellbeing Service will be staging the event, with help from United in Kind and Camerados, on June 26 from 10am until 1pm.
The pop-up living room will appear at Clacton Shopping Village, in front of JD Sports, and welcomes anyone to go down and have a chat.
Organiser Catherine Venables said: "The initiative is to create a space where people who may be suffering loneliness or feelings of isolation can come and have a chat.
"We are not promoting anything, we are simply going to be there to encourage people to come over and have a conversation.
"Loneliness is a growing problem everywhere, especially in the Tendring area where we have a large population of older people, many of whom are widowed, may not have family or friends close by, so therefore do not have a social network to call on or even have a chat with.
"Thanks to Clacton Shopping Village for allowing us to use the space and the Tendring Furniture Scheme who have kindly provided the furniture for the day."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here