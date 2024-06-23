Pupils from St Philomena’s School descended on the town’s Crescent Gardens to help teachers, Frinton in Bloom volunteers and members of Tendring Council's open spaces team ahead of a visit by Anglia in Bloom judges.

The team is also waiting to hear whether the council-owned garden, which was awarded a prestigious Green Flag last year, has retained the award for 2024.

Council open space manager James Hill said: “It was wonderful to see the pupils from St Philomena’s digging in to plant a whole host of vegetables and fruits, including runner beans, strawberries and peppers, in the Crescent Gardens.

Outdoors - Pupils from St Philomena’s School helped teachers, volunteers and Tendring Council's open space team (Image: TDC)

“It is all about championing our local environment and encouraging youngsters to take pride in where they live, as well as improving quality of life by raising awareness of healthy eating and how people can grow their own food.

“Community initiatives are welcomed by the council because of the involvement of local people in our shared environment.

“Not only do our people enjoy working with the children but their involvement is viewed favourably by the judges of awards, including In Bloom contests and the Green Flag.”

Frinton in Bloom chairman David Foster said the bed will soon be ready for when the judges visit Frinton's entry in the regional Anglia in Bloom competition next month.

He said: “It’s a great initiative and it’s a pleasure to see the young people get stuck in.

“They get to learn all about planting their own vegetables and leave with a sense of real ownership of one of our town’s beautiful public gardens.”

Gardening - The town prepared for the Anglia in Bloom judges' visit (Image: TDC)

Headteacher Philippa Mathews said: “We pride ourselves on being active members of the local community.

“Members of our Green Team and Gardening Club were delighted to be invited to join Frinton in Bloom for this initiative.

“They really enjoyed planting the vegetables and fruits and returned to school with more seedlings to plant in the school vegetable garden.”

The results of this year’s Anglia in Bloom competition are expected to be announced in September.