St John’s church in TS John’s Road, Clacton, is celebrating its rich history on the weekend with a special display by George Hardwick.

Around 900 years ago, Richard de Belmeis, Bishop of London, had the ancient church built.

He is also thought to be the man responsible for a Bishop’s House or Palace nearby.

The church includes Roman brickwork above two fine Norman doorways and its bell tower is 500 years old.

Inside the church, the balconies and walls are thought to have been painted with colourful bible scenes, but unfortunately, those have not survived.

Two of the church’s six bells date back to 1649.

The St John’s Flower Festival and local history display will be open inside the church on June 22 from 11am to 3pm.

Food, games and a history quiz will take guests around the village and the display and flowers will remain on display all week between 10am and 1pm until June 29.

All donations and money raised from the event will be going towards the £40,000 needed for repairs to the stonewoek, in order to extend the life of the church.