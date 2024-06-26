AN author from St Osyth has published a new guide to creative writing.
SJ Banham has been writing for almost four decades, publishing a dozen fiction and non-fiction books as well as ghost-writing several books.
Her new book ‘A guide to creative writing’, published by White Owl, came out on June 13 and is described as a “helpful new resource” for new writers which is written with a “friendly, accessible tone”.
The 216-page book includes FAQs, tips to turn writing as a hobby “into something more”, exercises designed for new writers, and tips on fiction and non-fiction genres.
The book also can help those who have have already written a book or are completely new to creative writing.
The creative guide also includes poetry and local interest books.
The author’s own books include ‘Dream State’ which is about two “intricate love stories" which has both American and British settings.
Her non-fiction ‘Ghosting’ is a concise handbook for those wanting to hire a ghost writer or those who want to become one.
‘A guide to creative writing’ costs £14.99 and is available on Amazon as well as from Pen and Swords books.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here