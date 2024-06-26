A new museum will explore the towns’ histories with funding from the National Lottery Heritage Fund and a collaboration between the Cultural Engine Research Group (CERG) and Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust.

Two PhD students from the Essex Business School (EBS) and five Masters degree students from the School of Philosophical, Historical, and Interdisciplinary Studies (PHAIS) are supporting the project.

Planning permission was granted in spring to change the use of the former ambulance station in Pole Barn Lane, Frinton, into the new heritage centre, museum and community space.

University - Two PhD students and five Master students from the University of Essex are supporting the project (Image: Freelancer)

Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust has more than 40,000 items in its archive, which are stored in a temporary home.

Dr Tony Sampson, reader in digital communications at EBS and co-director of CERG, brought the project with him when he moved to Essex in 2023.

He said: “The project presents an exciting opportunity for staff and research students enrolled in two of the university’s schools.

“It gives students the chance to take part in valuable community engagement work, and business students get first-hand experience of how a community interest company works.

Property - The former ambulance station in Frinton (Image: Newsquest)

“The Cultural Engine Research Group’s role in this project is to primarily explore the relationship between how people feel about the places they live and local community empowerment.

“Together with culture and the arts, heritage is heralded by national and local government policymakers as a cornerstone of stimulating community pride.”

Rasha Elsawy, PhD research student and assistant lecturer at EBS, said: “Being part of the project fills me with pride and a sense of responsibility. It's rewarding to play a role in shaping the narrative of our community's history.

“This project is not just about preserving Frinton and Walton’s heritage. It is also about my personal and academic growth.

"Engaging with historical archives will significantly enhance my research skills, and collaborating with experts in the field will open doors to networking opportunities and valuable insights into the world of heritage preservation.”

Fellow student Abigail Skilling, who is studying towards an MA in art history, said: “As a Frinton local, I find it important to preserve local history to protect the foundational stories of our communities.

“This project offers our team valuable insight and hands-on experience within the heritage field, which is like gold dust nowadays.

"I’m so grateful for the opportunity to impact and provide for my local community through this project.”

The initial planning stages are underway, with the goal to open the museum in 2025.

John Barter, chairman of the Frinton and Walton Heritage Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive this funding, which will not only bring the building back into use, but will drive new partnerships, help University of Essex students gain practical experience, allow for better customer and volunteer experiences, and help secure the trust’s future.”