The man, in his 40’s had been found injured by the war memorial in Marine Parade West before 9pm on Wednesday June 19.

He said he had been assaulted by a man and was then taken to hospital for treatment.

Police want to speak to anyone who saw what happened or was in the area between 7pm and 9pm.

Police are working to establish if he had been assaulted where he was found or somewhere else.

When the man was found he was with a woman who police would also like to speak to.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with Essex Police.

Please quote the crime reference 42/94527/24.

You can let them know by submitting a report on their website or by using their online Live Chat service available Monday to Friday (excluding public holidays) between 10am-9pm.

Visit www.essex.police.uk/digital101 to find out more about their website reporting services.

Alternatively you can call them on 101.

In an emergency always call 999.