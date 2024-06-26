Faith Louise, 19, is a rising pop star with over one million online streams and a top 40 chart placement, and is set to perform during the town's Pride event.

The artist has been in the music industry for four years and will be releasing a tenth single during the Clacton Pride festivities.

Clacton Pride will celebrate June's Pride Month with a festival this Saturday which has been themed as 'Through the decades'.

All sorts of fun will be had down on Marine Parade West, with stalls, entertainment and musicians.

Faith spoke about how great this year's Clacton Pride celebrations are going to be.

"Clacton and Pride this year will be bigger and better than ever," said Faith.

"We’ve got top-class acts and stalls and some top-secret stage magic happening throughout the day - last year's Pride was such a pleasant surprise we couldn’t be more excited for this year.

"Everyone should come down and have a blast with us all on this amazing day."

The musician will also be releasing a new single during the event.

Faith said: "I’ve been pursuing music seriously for around four years. I have nine original singles and my next is due to be out on the 28th of this month, meaning Clacton Pride is release weekend, so there will be plenty of surprises in store.

"I have lived in Clacton for a few years now but I have grown up in Walton and Frinton.

"This will mark my second hosting Clacton Pride, and I’m so excited to be back."