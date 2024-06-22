Russells International Circus will be setting up its big tent on Bath House Meadow in the town.

Thrilling acts and stunning performances will wow audiences from June 26 to June 30.

Circus director and ringmaster Rusty Russell said he is delighted to finally bring the circus to Walton.

He said: "We have wanted to visit this charming town for many years, but due to our busy tour schedule, it never seemed possible.

"This year, however, we are making it happen, and we couldn't be more excited."

Russell's International Circus presents a one-of-a-kind show, featuring a stellar line-up of international artists from around the world.

This is set to be the biggest circus extravaganza Walton has ever witnessed.

The show will showcase a diverse cast of talented acrobats, awe-inspiring aerial performers and side-splittingly hilarious clowns.

As an added highlight, the mighty Kong will make a special appearance in a thrilling Amazon Adventure production.

Rusty added: "There is an electric atmosphere in the town as anticipation builds for our arrival.

"We are excited to bring an abundance of fun, excitement and unforgettable memories to Walton-on-the-Naze next week.

"Don't miss this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience the magic and wonder of Russell's International Circus. Mark your calendars and get ready for a show that will leave you breathless!"

General grandstand tickets are £22 for adults and £16 for children.

Deluxe grandstand tickets are £24 for adults and £18 for children.

VIP ringside tickets are £26 for adults and £20 for children.

Tickets for the event can be bought online on the official website at www.russellscircus.co.uk.

There will also be a box office at Bath House Meadow from Monday.