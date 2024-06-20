During a Colchester Council planning committee meeting, councillors discussed the progress of the Tendring Colchester Garden Community project.

The development suggests 7,500 to 9,000 new homes to be built east of Colchester, including a link road between the two biggest roads, the A120 and A133 to ease traffic.

Councillor Paul Dundas asked the committee during the discussion whether there was certainty that the financial needs are met for the development, as it had been subject to previous worries and debates.

He said: “If memory serves, the Local Plan adopted specifically says that the link road has to have funding in place for development to take place at the garden community.

“Therefore, are we sure that that funding is in place?

"It doesn’t say where it comes from. It can come from the county, section 106, or it can come from elsewhere.

“Unless we’re very confident that that funding is in place from somewhere then that seems to be a potential issue, will it not?”

Head officer Karen Syrett said funding was not an issue for the city’s planning committee but a concern for the joint committee of the local councils and Essex County Council.

Plans - An outline of the Tendring Colchester Garden Community

However, it seems as if there has been no final answer as to whether funds have been secured in full for the project - a concern Wivenhoe Town Council had raised a few weeks ago.

Following the concerns, Essex County Council, Tendring Council and Colchester Council published a joint statement in which they addressed the funding issue.

It says: “A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been reached between Colchester Council, Tendring Council, Essex County Council and the master developer of the garden community to fund to allow delivery of the second phase of the A1331.

“All future planning applications will be subject to full public consultation. The Development Plan Document requires that traffic movements and sustainable travel patterns be actively monitored throughout the phasing of the garden community. Permission for latter phases of development may not be given if modal split targets are not being met.”

Essex County Council has been contacted for further comment.

The authority confirmed the start of advanced works, which were set to last until June 20.