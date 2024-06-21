Shelly Bailey, 28, was set to give birth to her fifth child, daughter Olivia, at Clacton Hospital and attended her last appointment on June 20.

In the early hours of Thursday morning her contractions started.

At 5am the couple called emergency numbers for the midwives and made their way to the hospital in Tower Road.

Hospital - Clacton hospital in Tower Road

But the couple arrived to find no midwives were there.

Mr Bailey said: “We called an ambulance because my wife was not confident she would make it to Colchester Hospital.

"She gave birth around 15 minutes later."

Baby Olivia's dramatic arrival into the world was aided by hospital workers and even a police officer.

A porter immediately brought some towels for Shelly and two cleaners at the hospital stepped in to help.

Girl - Baby Olivia, daughter of Shelly and Ben Bailey (Image: Ben Bailey)

Ben raced to the police station for more help and an officer was able to assist as well.

Together, the small team made sure that mother and daughter were kept safe and looked after before the medical team arrived.

“They’ve all been so helpful. One of the cleaners even became a birthing partner, they were exceptional,” Ben said.

“It all happened so fast.

“I just want to thank all those who were there for us, they were true heroes who would never get the credit, but I want to thank you.”

The ambulance crews and Clacton Hospital took Shelly and Olivia into their care.

Mother and daughter are continuing to do well.

Clacton Hospital operates a midwife led birthing unit where mums considered to be at low risk of complications in labour can give birth.

Anne Rutland is interim Chief Nurse at East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the Coastal Birthing Unit at Clacton Hospital.

She said: "We would like to offer our congratulations to Shelly on the birth of her baby.

"Maternity services at the Coastal Birthing Unit are not 24-hour, but we have an on-call service, which supports people to give birth there who are able to.

"Our on-call midwife was called at 6.15am on June 20 and arrived at Clacton Hospital shortly after that to assist paramedics.

"We gave ongoing care and treatment to Shelly and her baby at the Coastal Birthing Unit before they went home.

"This meant they did not have to be transferred to Colchester Hospital.

"We are so glad they're both doing well and send them all our good wishes."