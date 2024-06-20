Essex Police were called shortly before 5.10am today (Thursday, June 20).

It was reported that two people had gained access to an area well away from the runway and the main passenger terminal, before causing damage to two aircraft.

Police were on the scene within minutes and detained the culprits, and the airport and flights are operating as normal.

A 22-year-old woman from Brighton and a 28-year-old woman from Dumbarton have been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and interference with the use or operation of national infrastructure.

Chief Superintendent Simon Anslow said: "I would like to reassure passengers and the wider public that we are well prepared and resourced to deal with incidents of this nature.

"Almost immediately after we were made aware of this incident, which took place away from the main passenger terminal, we were on the scene.

"We maintain a constant presence at the airport and this presence will be heightened over the summer period.

"We have a good working relationship with Manchester Airport Group and Stansted Airport to ensure you can go about your travels with minimal impact.

"We are not anti protest but we will always take action where criminal acts take place."

Just Stop Oil has since claimed responsibility for the incident saying they painted multiple private jets on the airfield where Taylor Swift’s jet landed hours before.