FAMILIES say they are struggling to visit loved ones' graves after a cemetery became so overgrown.
Georgina Dowding was left upset after finding graves covered by thick undergrowth on her visit to Clacton Cemetery, in Burrs Road.
She claims she was unable to visit her mother's grave.
"The whole new side of the cemetery is overgrown and we have been on to the council but nothing has happened," she said.
"One of my friend's baby's graves has been disturbed and there is grass everywhere and nobody is taking any notice."
Another woman, who asked not to be named, was also upset by the overgrown grass.
She said: "My husband had to strim in front of my father's grave.
"This is not the first time it has been like this.
"I find this negligent and disrespectful of Tendring Council, especially for anyone who has a relative or a friend's grave amongst this mess.
"I feel it needs to be highlighted. What happened to the care that used to be taken?"
Tendring Council has sought to assure residents that the grass is cut on a regular basis and blamed the weather for causing extra growth.
A spokesman said: “Grass is usually cut at Tendring Council-owned public areas around the district on a schedule.
“We recognise the need to regularly maintain the gardens and grassed areas at our cemeteries, but the particularly wet and mild weather has meant that grass is growing more than usual.
“As a result, we are stepping up our grass-cutting programme at TDC sites, which will include Clacton Cemetery.
“We have also instructed contractors to assist the council’s open spaces team with grass-cutting.”
