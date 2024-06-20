Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.

There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.

If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.

You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.

Olive and Pepper

Olive and Pepper (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Two years old

Breed - Poddle

Colour - Black

If you want to adopt Olive and Pepper you can view their full profile here.

Olive and Pepper came into the centre after they were rescued from inappropriate living conditions.

They are looking to find a place together and will need time to learn about a normal home environment.

Ideally, they would go to a quiet home with a garden they can play in. Additionally, they could live with another small or medium dog that is gentle.

Luna

Luna (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - One year old

Breed - Staffordshire Bull Terrier x English Bull Terrier

Colour - Tan and White

If you want to adopt Luna you can view their full profile here.

Luna is described as a "sweet and loyal" dog who came into Danaher Animal Home after being kept in a poor environment.

She will need support adjusting to a new place as she can get worried when left alone as well as sleeping overnight.

Additionally, she will need an energetic owner and could potentially live with another dog.

Eddie

Eddie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Male

Age - Four years old

Breed - Domestic Semi Longhair

Colour - Grey

If you want to adopt Eddie you can view their full profile here.

Eddie is described as a "gentle soul" who was initially very nervous when arriving at the centre.

However, he has now come out of his shell as he enjoys playing with toys and has been responding well to human company.

He would be best suited to go to a quiet adult-only home, and could possibly share it with another cat.

Cassie

Cassie (Image: Danaher Animal Home)

Gender - Female

Age - Not stated

Breed - Dwarf Lop

Colour - White and Black

If you want to adopt Cassie you can view their full profile here.

Cassie is described as a "characterful little soul" who would like a gentle and patient approach from owners in a new home.

Danaher Animal Home adds: "Adding a chill and friendly male companion to her life could be a game changer for Cassie.

"A calm, understanding buddy by her side could be the perfect role model, showing her the ins and outs of companionship and helping her see that hanging out with humans isn't so bad after all."