Lucky Ms J won a £1 million prize online after matching five main numbers and the Bonus Ball in the Lotto draw and plans to buy a new home.

The winner, who played a personal selection of sentimental numbers, also won a further £30 in the same draw after matching three main numbers.

And National Lottery luck in the county didn’t stop there, with Mr H scooping the top prize of £1 million on the "£25M Cash Boost" instant win game.

This is available to play on the National Lottery app, costing £5 to play and offering a one in 2.43 overall chance of winning a prize.

Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like these winners, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, senior winners' advisor at the National Lottery, said: “What incredible news for these two lucky winners who have become millionaires overnight. Essex is clearly a very lucky area for our players. Huge congratulations!”

The Essex winners have become two of more than eight million players who win each week on the National Lottery’s range of games.

Players can buy and check their tickets online by downloading the National Lottery app or at national-lottery.co.uk, as well as buying and checking tickets in shops.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30 million each week for National Lottery-funded projects.

This money helps fund projects across the nation, with more than 685,000 grants – supporting projects both big and small – having been made across the UK to date.