Jeff Bray, Peter Harris, Richard Everett and James Codling were all sitting as independents on the council before changing to the party led by Nigel Farage.

The councillors had originally been elected as Conservative representatives in 2023 but later left the party.

The announcement took place at a public meeting by Nigel Farage at the Princes Theatre in Clacton on Tuesday.

The councillors say they are backing Reform UK and Nigel Farage’s campaign to become the next Member of Parliament for Clacton.

Two of the defecting councillors, Mr Bray and Mr Harris, are both former chairman of Tendring District Council.

Mr Bray was leader of the Tendring Residents' Alliance Group - a political grouping and not party - Mr Everett and Mr Codling being part of the group.

Mr Farage, Reform UK Parliamentary Candidate for Clacton said: “Reform UK’s positive message for change is cutting through with people across Clacton”.

“I am proud to welcome four new councillors who will now form Reform UK’s first ever grouping on Tendring Council, and they will play integral roles in helping to ensure Reform UK grows across Essex."

Mr Harris, of Weeley and Tendring ward said: “I am proud to stand alongside my colleagues to be joining Reform UK to fight for common sense policies here in Clacton and the surrounding towns and villages."

Jeff Bray, Richard Everett and James Codling have been contacted for comment.

The candidates standing for Clacton at the General Election are: