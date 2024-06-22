Clacton Pier welcomed frontline emergency service workers over Saturday and Sunday as a thank you for their contributions to the community throughout the year.

Each family received free wristbands for rides and Sunday saw a special Father’s Day celebration with a free rides band for adults accompanied by a paying child.

It was the first time the initiative had been run for dads, grandads, uncles and guardians, and proved to be popular.

The idea had been trialled for the first time for mums on Mother's Day in March and was hailed a success.

Action - Grandad Pete Marjeram with son Grant, and his children, Jake and Willow with their ride bands (Image: Clacton Pier)

Pier spokesman Nigel Brown said that it is important to give something back to the community.

“We have run the emergency services weekends for some years now and we have one for the Armed Forces and veterans later in the year,” he said.

“It is great to see them come down and relax with their families and have a good time with us away from what are extremely stressful jobs.”

The pier’s next free fireworks display is on Saturday, July 27, to mark the start of the school summer holidays.