New CCP warning and exclusion notices have been revealed at the first group member's meeting since the previous meeting location closed down last year.

The new CCP meetings are hosted by Jason Smedley and his team at the Royal Hotel on the seafront in Clacton.

Now any retailer or entertainment venue can issue a warning to a person in relation to retail crime or antisocial behaviour.

If this is not adhered to it can be followed up by an exclusion of that person from any other CCP premises, which are identifiable by the deterrence sticker at the entrance.

Banned from one, banned from all.

Emma Christmas, of Tendring Security, said: “We have specialised in retail security for four years now and have always given the same advice.

"If you can turn a shoplifter away at your door, you’ve won the battle before it’s begun.

"Once they’ve touched those items, in their head it it now belongs to them so they might want to fight for them."

The first meeting in the new premises went well, according to CCP's founder.

Scott Pepper, founder of CCP, said: "The first meeting at the new venue went really well, with 23 attendees in total, representing 13 of the 50-plus member businesses in Clacton.

"We had some great praise from Stuart Moir, franchisee of Specsavers, who were burgled earlier in the week.

"Whilst over £3000 of stock, plus 2 iPads, a Laptop and an empty Till Drawer were taken, he was impressed that CCP was able to identify the offenders within minutes of the CCTV footage being shared through our secure system, SentrySIS."

The Message CCP is giving to members in 2024 is that when it comes to retail crime, prevention is better than cure

Meetings occur every second Friday of in September, December and March.