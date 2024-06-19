After a cold and rainy start to June, settled weather will bring “more summer-like” conditions to much of the UK particularly towards the end of this week, the Met Office has predicted.

This comes as weather maps from WX Charts, using Met Office data, show a North African plume is set to bring a 29C heatwave to the UK next week.

Essex is expected to bask in highs of 28C, not far off from London which is set to see the hottest temperatures of 29C.

Nigel Brown, Clacton Pier’s communications manager, welcomed the promise of hotter weather on the horizon.

“So, the summer is really going to make an appearance at last – it’s certainly not before time,” he said.

“We have been plagued by a long spell of wet and windy conditions for so long now it’s hard to believe we are going to get a sustained period of sunshine. It is just what everyone in the tourism and hospitality business has been praying for.

“Let’s hope it is just the start of a long, hot summer – especially during the school holidays – as we certainly need visitors to flock to the coast. And there’s no doubt it’s the sunshine that will bring them in.

“Everyone is in a better mood when the weather’s good and if England can do well in the Euros it will be smiley faces all round. It’s just the tonic we all need and should provide a very welcome boost in income for the pier.”

Publican Tom West echoed Mr Brown’s sentiments.

Publican Tom West would welcome better weather

Mr West, who runs the Marlborough in Dedham, said: “We have not been as busy as usual, when the sun comes out we’ll pick up.

“The weather has us questioning what we invest in next, whether to invest in something like outdoor cover.

“Our other two pubs, Red Lion in Manningtree and Lord Nelson in Ipswich have seen good growth this year, the atmosphere in the pubs is great.”

Bethan Gray, from Hall Farm, said: “The weather has affected business, the farm trail has been shut down twice due to the weather.

“We’ve had busier weekends, but the weekdays have been slower than usual for summer.”