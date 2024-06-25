Fump's Summer Solstice event, a three-day electronic music festival, did not go ahead over the weekend.

The event was set to be held on Left Field, Weeley, and take place over three days, on June 21 from 6pm to 2am, June 22 from 11am to 2am, and June 23 from 11am to 11pm.

Tendring Council has decided to cancel the event due to a previous Fump event causing too much noise in the area.

The decision will have an £80,000 impact on the company.

Bosses say cancelling the event and the Keep It Real Folk festival means more than 50 jobs have been lost, 150 musicians do not get to perform, 13 DJs are unable to play and dozens of food traders cannot sell their goods.

James Kingston, one of the organisers, said: "This is devastating for us obviously as we have tried to work with the local council but they have cancelled the whole lot.

"It's a real travesty as there isn't a lot for people to do in the Tendring area so to cancel something that is professionally managed is awful.

"It just means more illegal raves will happen, without security and without care for the local people, unlike us."

Temporary event notice applications were submitted on June 6 to the council licensing team and environmental services, and Essex Police.

Due to objections to the notices being received by environmental services, a hearing took place on Monday, June 17.

A Tendring Council spokesman said: “The main concern of the sub-committee was about noise levels emanating from the site, which is in a rural area where sounds will carry at night when other noise levels drop.

“The decision comes after another recent event at the site that, despite partly being affected by weather conditions, still had unacceptable levels of noise, prompting a number of complaints from local residents.”

However, Mr Kingston believes the recorded sound levels were incorrect.

He said: "We built a soundproofed structure to encase the music in and contacted a noise control officer from Glastonbury to do a noise assessment.

"There has been a huge amount of bias from the environmental health service and it was raining and storming during the event.

"The environmental health officer stated she was unable to get sound readings so all sound meters were invalidated and our own equipment, which got recordings, could not be used."