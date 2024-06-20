Jovan Owusu-Nepaul was in the constituency for the opening of a new food truck in Jaywick Lane on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, he also introduced himself to Reform UK leader Nigel Farage on Connaught Avenue as the rivals canvassed Frinton residents.

The Labour election hopeful later tweeted, saying: “The beauty of democracy is that we can disagree agreeably - this principle is even more fundamental during elections.

“Despite our political differences, I will continue to campaign in line with my principles and values to see a Labour government elected on July 4."

He was at the opening of a new food truck - Angie’s Breakfast and BBQ Shack.

Mr Owusu-Nepaul also visited the Nose of the Naze café and other businesses in Walton.

A spokesman for Clacton Labour said: “We’re incredibly impressed with the tenacity of our candidate, of what is on the surface, the political battle of the modern age.

"He keeps striving on for change in Clacton regardless of his opponent's political experience.”

The full list of candidates for the Clacton constituency is:

Matthew Bensilum (Lib Dem), Nigel Farage (Reform UK), Craig Jamieson (Climate Party), Tony Mack (Ind), Natasha Osben (Green Party), Jovan Owusu-Nepaul (Lab), Tasos Papanastasiou (Heritage Party), Andrew Pemberton (Ukip), Giles Watling (Con).