Sparkle Ladies Gym, in Connaught Avenue, is hosting an open weekend on June 23-24, from 10am onwards.

This will allow women to see what equipment is available and give them a taster and for one time only, men will also be able to see inside the gym.

Wonderful - the gym's exterior (Image: Sam Boys)

The gym is for women of all ages and abilities, and encourages a positive and supportive mindset for female fitness fans.

After the open day, only women will be able to sign up to join.

In charge - Sam Boys, the owner of the gym (Image: Sam Boys)

Sam was inspired to start the business after a difficult event last year changed her outlook on why people go to the gym.

She said: “I had been going to a male and female gym for many years, but in 2023 I fainted and broke my leg and ankle.

"I lost some of my confidence and joined a ladies' gym to try and ease myself back into going to the gym again.

"I found it a really positive experience, and I realised that people go to the gym for all different reasons."