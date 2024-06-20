FRINTON'S new ladies-only gym is giving men a chance to check out what's in store at the facility before never being able to go inside again.
Sparkle Ladies Gym, in Connaught Avenue, is hosting an open weekend on June 23-24, from 10am onwards.
This will allow women to see what equipment is available and give them a taster and for one time only, men will also be able to see inside the gym.
The gym is for women of all ages and abilities, and encourages a positive and supportive mindset for female fitness fans.
After the open day, only women will be able to sign up to join.
Sam was inspired to start the business after a difficult event last year changed her outlook on why people go to the gym.
She said: “I had been going to a male and female gym for many years, but in 2023 I fainted and broke my leg and ankle.
"I lost some of my confidence and joined a ladies' gym to try and ease myself back into going to the gym again.
"I found it a really positive experience, and I realised that people go to the gym for all different reasons."
