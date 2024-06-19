Phillip Green, 44, of Flatford Drive, appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court on Monday (June 17) for sentencing after admitting two charges.

The first of the two incidents took place on August 6, 2023, at Clacton Conservative Club, in Old Road, where Green was caught on CCTV attempting to burgle the club.

The court heard that Green attended the property at around 1am and the footage showed him accompanied by another male, throwing a padlock through a window of the building.

The duo failed to get into the club, but caused an estimated £300 of damage.

Police later recovered the padlock and found Green’s fingerprints on it.

The second incident took place on January 22 this year at a property in Mariner Court, where Green was again captured on CCTV at a flat which was being renovated.

The footage showed him going inside with another man at about 8.40pm and leaving shortly after with a blue and white box.

Following enquiries, it was found that a Makita drill, worth £180, was missing.

Green was arrested and interviewed on January 24 and accepted two days later that he was at the property, claiming to have been collecting a mobile scooter battery.

Hannah Wilson, prosecuting, told the court that the “not insignificant damage to the Conservative Club” warranted a high-level community order.

The court heard that the defendant also had 52 previous convictions, with the first one at the age of 15.

The probation service told the court Green’s last conviction had been four years ago and he showed better engagement with probation officers and commitment not to re-offend.

Judge Alexander Mills said: “It seems you want to prove things do need to change and stop. It appears you are taking proper steps to do so, which clearly is positive.”

Green was sentenced to 120 days of unpaid work, 20 days of rehabilitation activity and 40 sessions of a programme to help change offending behaviour.