The first ever Word on the Street festival took place on the Town Square on Saturday, June 15, between 11am and 4pm.

The new outdoors art event was run by Manningtree’s Grand Theatre of Lemmings and the Tendring Cultural Education Partnership with support from Tendring Council, Arts Council England and the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Colourful - a very tall and distinguished gentleman (Image: Kevin Jay)

The day featured storytelling, outdoor shows, stilt-walking and circus workshops, as well as a Clacton-inspired mural for children to colour in.

Mandy Rose, of the Grand Theatre of Lemmings, said: “It was a fabulous event and hundreds of people turned out throughout the day to join in the fun.

“The whole event, which was free of charge, was aimed at getting young people and their families to interact with the storytelling, theatre and outdoor art.

“It was wonderful to see so many young people take part in the activities, which were aimed at broadening their creative horizons.”

Greenery - two men dressed as trees (Image: Kevin Jay)

Jessica Bryan, Tendring Council tourism, arts and events manager, said the event has helped to inspire young people.

“This wonderful new festival was all about creating shared moments of joy for families and helping people to take pride in our area, alongside promoting our heritage and attracting visitors,” she said.

“We wanted to help provide an opportunity for children, family and friends across generations to spend time together at no cost while getting involved in creativity and culture.

Raised - a man performing to his audience (Image: Kevin Jay)

“Inclusive events like the Word on the Street will help to redefine our public spaces, showcasing our brilliant creative community and giving a boost to our town centre shops.

“We hope that this free event has inspired young people in the district to raise their aspirations and get involved in the arts.”