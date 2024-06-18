AIR pollution has caused one in 20 deaths in Tendring, new figures show.
National Clean Air Day falls on June 20, which acts as an opportunity for people to write to their councillors and MPs expressing concerns regarding their area's air quality.
Office for Health Improvement and Disparities figures show air pollution was responsible for 5.5 per cent of the deaths of people in Tendring aged over 30 in 2022.
This was up from 5.2 per cent the year before but was below pre-pandemic levels of 7.1 per cent.
