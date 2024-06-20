New Office for National Statistics figures show there were 21 childcare places accessible in Tendring for every 100 children under seven in the area, as of 2024.

This was below the national rate of 25 childcare places for every 100 children in England.

The figures look at the number of services people can reach near to where they live.

Across the country, there was a big difference between the richest and poorest areas as nine out of the top ten areas had an above-average gross disposable household income.

In Tendring, the average gross disposable household income was £19,900 based on the most recent figures – lower than the national average of £22,200.

Throughout the district,18 per cent of children were living in relative poverty as of 2022.

Ofsted, which collaborated on the research, said the figures rely on assumptions that parents are more likely to use childcare closer to them, and there is generally a limit on how far parents will travel for a childcare provider.

The number of accessible childcare places in Tendring fell to 17 places per 100 children for parents using public transport.

When driving was a family's main mode of transport, the rate rose to 22 places per 100 children.