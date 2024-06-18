Essex County Council held a special event where more than 100 foster carers gathered for a day of celebrations at the Channels Estate in Chelmsford.

Awards were presented across six inspiring categories, including:

Providing emergency care for youngsters in crisis.

Helping children with additional needs reach their potential.

Working with adoptive families to support successful moves.

Awards for foster carers dedicating 25 to 45 years long service.

Young people also took to the stage to speak about why their foster carers had been nominated.

County Hall executive director for children and families Helen Lincoln presented the awards.

She said: “It has been a pleasure to host this special awards celebration for local foster carers.

"The event is shining a light on foster carers supporting Essex's vulnerable children.

The award winners at the presentation ceremony (Image: Essex County Council)

"They are inspiring and committed - it's an amazing role. We thank every foster carer for their dedication."

Irene and Clifford Sapsford, from Tendring, received a long service award for an incredible 45 years as foster carers, supporting more than 100 vulnerable children in care.

The couple began fostering in the Seventies while raising their two sons, and now they are grandparents who still foster children of all ages.

Irene said: “We’re honoured to be recognised.

"I would recommend fostering to everybody. It’s just brilliant what you achieve and to see the children blossom.

"Forty-five years is a long time, but it’s gone very quick.

"It’s so rewarding, especially when they go off to a happy home.

"I’m a big kid at heart so caring for children and making a difference is how we stay young.”

More vulnerable children are coming into care and Essex needs more foster carers like Irene and Clifford.

To find out more about becoming a foster carer, visit www.essex.gov.uk/foster or call 0800 801 530.