The family, from Basildon, have revealed how a friendly game of football between two groups of holidaymakers descended into a brawl after a fight broke out.

The victim, who asked to remain anonymous, told the Echo the friendly kickabout while on holiday in Hopton, near Great Yarmouth, turned into “horrific scenes” as he was knocked out and his teenage stepson was attacked.

Norfolk Police have issued an appeal for information after the incident, which left the dad with a “serious concussion” which could last between six and eight weeks.

According to the victim, aged in his 40s, the fight broke out after his stepson was “attacked” during the game.

He said: “I was in a state of shock and I couldn’t get my head round what happened.

“I was worried about my stepson more than anything else because this was meant to be a stress-free weekend for him before he had to focus on his exams when we got back.

“The man who attacked us was the father of another boy in the game. They walked away before police arrived.”

The incident took place at 7.50pm on May 17 Following his return to Basildon, the man visited a GP and was told his concussion will last up to 12 weeks.

His wife added: “My son can’t get it out of his head. He thought my husband was dead.

“He’s now trying to focus on his exams.”

Police have released a CCTV image of two men they want to speak to in connection with the incident.

Anyone who recognises the individuals or has any information that could help should contact Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or via email at harry.martin@norfolk.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/33914/24.