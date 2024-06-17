The WestEnders are set to bring a collection of all the best bits from all the best West End theatre shows, taking to the stage on July 5, at 7.30pm.

Les Miz Magic and the World's Greatest Musicals is a production with lots of iconic scenes and songs from shows such as Phantom of the Opera, Les Miserables, Evita, The Lion King, Mama Mia and West Side Story.

Fans can re-live all their favourites, performed by cast members from London’s West End shows, at the West Cliff Theatre, in Tower Road.

The production is not a tribute show, as each cast member really has performed in the West End.

Jon Osbaldeston, of The WestEnders, said: "We all met while in the West End production of Les Miserables, and between us have 30 West End credits to our name.

"Obviously July 5 will be the evening after the General Election day and Clacton may well have a new MP.

"This is Clacton's chance to see The WestEnders together and experience seasoned West End professionals bring the drama and passion to the world's greatest musicals."

One of The Westenders founders who will be performing in Clacton is Jill Nalder who plays her own mother in It's A Sin.

Jae Alexander, the show's musical director, has worked on West End shows such as Cats, Oliver, Beauty and the Beast, Guys and Dolls, 42nd Street and most recently Sister Act.

A spokesman for the show said: "This is a truly outstanding evening - a musical entertainment with sublime harmonies and arrangements, performed with flair, fun and true passion.

"Don’t miss out on this exciting chance to see this talented group perform the songs from the shows we all love."

Tickets are £10 from the box office on 01255 433344 or from www.westcliffclacton.co.uk/livemusic/westenders-2024.