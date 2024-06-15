Detectives are investigating a serious assault in Clacton during which a man was stabbed "several" times.

Police were called to Pier Gap, Clacton, near to Martello Lounge, shortly before 8.10pm on Saturday May 18.

A police spokesman said: "Officers found a man had sustained several stab wounds following a disturbance and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

"At this stage, no arrests have been made and detectives in Clacton CID continue to investigate.

"If you have any information or footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with us."

Please quote incident 1212 of 18 May when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.