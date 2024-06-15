Police were called to outside Aldi supermarket, St Osyth Road, at around 4.10pm on Wednesday 5 June following reports of a crash involving a mobility scooter and a pedestrian.

It was reported that a man on a mobility scooter attempted to pass an elderly woman pedestrian on the pavement, but in doing so, collided with the woman, causing her to fall into the road.

The man, described as black, 30s, wearing an all-white tracksuit, stopped but left before police arrived.

Police are trying to identify the man as part of an investigation.

If you have any information, CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident, then please get in contact with police.

Please quote CRASH reference 1452415 when providing any information to make sure it gets to the right person as quickly as possible.