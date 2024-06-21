The Summer Ska Splash Weekender will be taking over the Warwick Arms, in Pier Avenue, for a full two days of music.

Held by Skathend Events, the two-day extravaganza will take place on June 22 and 23.

The first day will see Toot'n'Skaman playing live on the outside stage and the night will continue with DJs Stevie-Boy, Franksta and The Toughest.

Sunday sees two bands - The Start and The Skafonics - and the same DJs as the night before with the addition of DJ Penfold.

Organiser Laila Bell-Collins said: "We originally started as we wanted somewhere where our friends who enjoyed the same music could all come together and have a good time. It has grown much bigger since then."

There will also be a Second Skin Mod and Skinhead stall which sells new and used clothing, as well as food available throughout the day.

UK Homes For Heroes Pride and Passion will also be bringing their lottery-funded merchandise trailer as well as M&T's merchandise and printed gifts.

Weekend tickets cost £10 and must be paid in cash.