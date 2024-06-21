The girls from the 2nd Clacton Brownies and their volunteer leaders entered the magical world of Wyvernwood, at Alresford, to meet a dragon, make wishes in the secret fairy garden and concoct potions with a wizard.

Alongside other activities, the girls - aged seven to 10 - had a wonderful time bonding and playing together.

Brownie Jasmine-Marie said: “I really enjoyed spending the day at Wyvernwood.

"It was great to spend some time outdoors with all my Brownie friends and meet the characters. It was the most magical day ever.”

Group leader Annie Oughton said: “The trip to Wyvernwood was a great chance for the girls to get away and enjoy each other’s company in a safe, girl-only space.

"All the girls told me how much fun they have had and can’t wait for our next adventure.”

The Girlguiding Essex North East group is part of Girlguiding, the leading charity for girls and young women in the UK.

It aims to help girls and young women to acquire new skills and new experiences through a range of activities.

More information can be found at www.girlguiding.ork.uk/joinus.