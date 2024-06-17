The Act of Remembrance was staged by Clacton Royal British Legion (RBL) and Tendring Council at the war memorial on Friday, June 14, at 11am.

Established by Clacton RBL 12 years ago, the service included the Last Post, prayers, a reading of the Falklands Epitaph and the laying of wreaths.

The service marked the 42nd anniversary of the end of the ten-week conflict, which saw British Forces liberate the Falkland Islands following the Argentinian invasion in 1982.

The service was led by the Rev Mark Mulryne with a reading by council chairman Dan Casey.

Mr Casey, who is also president of Clacton RBL and the council’s Armed Forces champion, said: “Residents joined veterans and standard bearers for the solemn service, which was held to pay tribute to those who fought in the Falklands.

“It is important that we commemorate those who heroically lost their lives fighting to protect the liberty of others – and it is particularly important in view of conflicts now taking place in Europe and around the world.

"We always have a good turnout for forces memorial services and events, so thank you to everyone who came along.”

Clacton RBL chairman Colin Sission said: “On behalf of the committee and members of the Clacton-on-Sea Branch of the Royal British Legion, I would like to thank all the forces organisations, standard-bearers, ex-service men and women, and members of the public for attending this Falklands War memorial service.”