Clacton Real Ale and Cider Festival will be returning to St James' Hall, in Tower Road, near the West Cliff Theatre.

The festivities will begin on Wednesday, August 21, from 6pm to 10pm, and run daily until August 24 from 11am until 10pm.

Clacton Air Show also coincides with the event on August 22-23, taking place just off the seafront.

The festival is organised and run by volunteers from the Tendring branch of the Campaign for Real Ale.

CAMRA member Mick Hearn said: "With over 60 real ales, many from small East Anglian breweries, real ciders, local wines and continental beers, alongside freshly cooked food from local caterers, Dayna’s Diner, we like to think of the festival as a giant, pop-up pub.

"British pub culture has taken a battering in recent years so we would be delighted if a visit to our festival makes you fall back in love with the pub."

CAMRA's mission is to promote quality real ale, cider and perry, and shine a light on pubs and clubs as social centres and part of the UK’s cultural heritage.

A wide range of real ales from both local brewers and those further afield, will be on on offer at the festival.

This year the event is supporting St Helena Hospice, which was chosen because of the fantastic support it provided to former Tendring CAMRA chairman and beer festival organiser Jeff Luesley, who died earlier this year.

Soft drinks will also be available for designated drivers.

CAMRA members get in for free and non-members pay £2.50.