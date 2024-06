Taylor Fossett, 31, tried several times to get tickets to Taylor Swift's highly sought-after Eras Tour but never succeeded.

The fan was determined to see her idol perform and applied for a job at Wembley Stadium - without much hope.

But a few hours later she received a job confirmation for June 22 - Swift's second show in London.

Taylor Fossett (Image: SWNS)

Taylor has been a fan of the megastar for 10 years - since the 1989 album - so when Taylor Swift announced the European leg of the Eras Tour, she knew she had to go.

Taylor, from Saffron Waldon, said: "I tried to get tickets for multiple dates pretty much anywhere but mainly for the Wembley dates.

"I was looking at the reselling sites after I didn't get them.

"Tickets were selling for £700 and I wasn't going to pay that!"

After failing to get tickets, Taylor decided to look into getting a job at Wembley Stadium, where she had worked in the past.

She checked the hospitality recruitment website Host Staffing to see if they had any work availability on one of dates.

And to her surprise, they did.

Taylor said: "I thought I'd check with this hospitality agency that I had booked jobs with in the past, not thinking they would have any availability but they did!

"As soon as I got the confirmation I thought this is too easy, how did I miss this?

"Listening to music and getting paid for it, it's a win win for me!"