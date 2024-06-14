James Green, 45, of Colne Road, was jailed for six years after admitting 20 offences, including making and distributing indecent images of children.

He was sentenced at Chelmsford Crown Court on Wednesday (June 12).

He previously admitted:

Three counts of distributing an indecent image of a child

Three counts of making indecent images of a child

Possession of an extreme pornographic image

Possession of a prohibited image of a child

10 counts of breaching a sexual harm prevention order (SHPO) and sex offender notification requirements.

Officers launched an investigation after the police received information regarding illegal online activity which was linked to Green.

Essex Police's online investigation team went to Green’s home in April this year after receiving information that he had attempted to access indecent images of children and had breached his order.

Under the requirements of Green’s order, he was prevented from using any device which could access the internet or possess a phone not notified to the police.

He was arrested after initially trying to hide his phone. The device was hidden under a tile in his ceiling, and found to contain illegal content.

He refused to comment during questioning, but was charged and remanded into custody.

He admitted the charges on April 30 after hearing the evidence against him.

Det Con Matthew Wright, who led the investigation, said it was one of the worst cases of this kind he had dealt with.

He said: “Our quick investigation ensured Green was arrested, charged, remanded and sentenced in under two months.

“This was vital as it ensured we could take this very dangerous and predatory individual off the streets.

“Green knew he was committing offences that breached his SHPO which was imposed by the court to protect our communities.

“We are committed to protecting children and we carry out checks to identify any breach that could place a child at risk and manage the risk that a sex offender could pose.”