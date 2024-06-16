On Thorrington Road, Great Bentley, five vehicles were caught exceeding the 30mph limit, with the top speed being 39mph.

The fastest recorded was 47mph, in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, where ten vehicles were captured exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Officers were on The Street Little Clacton and found only one vehicle captured exceeding the speed limit going at 42mph.

A police spokesman said: "Thank you to all the drivers who were adhering to the speed limit.

"Officers will continue to monitor areas reported to us."