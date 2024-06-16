POLICE officers were once again out in Tendring in an effort to crack down on speeders.
On Thorrington Road, Great Bentley, five vehicles were caught exceeding the 30mph limit, with the top speed being 39mph.
The fastest recorded was 47mph, in Wivenhoe Road, Alresford, where ten vehicles were captured exceeding the 30mph speed limit.
Officers were on The Street Little Clacton and found only one vehicle captured exceeding the speed limit going at 42mph.
A police spokesman said: "Thank you to all the drivers who were adhering to the speed limit.
"Officers will continue to monitor areas reported to us."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here