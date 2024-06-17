St Andrew’s Primary School, in Weeley, held the week-long event, greeting 46 students and seven teachers from Nanjing.

The exchange group joined pupils of Colne Engaine and St Andrew’s, which are both members of the Vine Schools Trust.

Together - students at the welcoming ceremony (Image: St Andrews CoE Primary School)

Last year, headteacher Diane Fawcett and international ambassador of the Diocese of Chelmsford Vine Schools Trust, and trust chief exec Emma Wigmore, visited Nanjing to build links with several Chinese schools.

Throughout the year, there have been cultural exchanges including pen pal letters and an art competition.

Weeley pupils welcomed the students with a ceremony where they shared information about England, Colchester and the school

The Chinese pupils shared facts about their school and what it is like to live in China.

Police - the exchange teachers with some Essex police officers (Image: St Andrews CoE Primary School)

The children spent time getting to know their new friends, playing team games and creating art inspired by St George’s dragon and traditional Chinese dragons.

Youngsters took part in a wide variety of activities including a visit to the RSPB gardens at Flatford, Flatford Mill and Dedham.

They also held a picnic at St Andrew’s, learning some traditional British games and enjoying traditional British picnic food.

Group - the children enjoying a day out (Image: St Andrews CoE Primary School)

Members of Colchester United visited St Andrew’s for a sports day, and police officers dropped in to welcome the guests to England.

There were trips to Colchester Castle, the zoo and tours around London and Cambridge.

The Chinese teachers also taught the Weeley children about China, Chinese calligraphy and some basic Mandarin.

Picturesque - children enjoying the famous scenery at Flatford Mill (Image: St Andrews CoE Primary School)

A closing ceremony saw the Chinese students put on some cultural performances, including drumming, dance, storytelling and song.

Mrs Fawcett said: “The children arrived in the UK as strangers, they leave us as friends.

"We hope to continue to grow and flourish together, providing opportunities for our children to make meaningful international links and immerse in the culture of others.

"We are proud to offer these unique opportunities to our children at St Andrew’s and across the Diocese of Chelmsford Vine Schools Trust.”