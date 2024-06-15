Kevin Button, from St Osyth, who shoots for the Priory Bowmen Club, took part in the National Field Archery Society's National 3D championships.

Founded in 1974, the Priory Bowmen is one of the smaller archery clubs in Essex with about 50 members.

The event saw 400 archers from all over the UK come together for the two-day competition held in Coggeshall.

Silver - Kevin Button with his medal (Image: The Priory Bowmen)

Each person was tasked with shooting a wide variety of three-dimensional foam targets set in a woodland environment aiming to recreate the feel of a traditional hunting area.

A range of different bow types were in action, with Kevin choosing to shoot in the ‘Traditional’ class which only allows basic wooden bow and arrows, with no sights or other modern aiming aids.

Despite the very wet and windy weather adding to the challenge, Kevin put in a great performance to finish joint top in his class.

He gained second place due to the number of perfect bullseye shots he achieved over both rounds.