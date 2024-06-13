A section of a busy Kirby Cross road has reportedly been closed due to an accident.
Traffic control has confirmed that a section of Frinton Road, in Kirby Cross, has been closed due to an accident at the Lurbaham Crescent junction.
The incident was first reported at 6.27pm today.
The Clacton and Frinton Gazette has contacted Essex Police for a comment on the incident.
