Essex County Council has announced that advance work for the A1331 link road has started on the A133 this week.

The road will link the A120 and A133 for the Tendring Colchester Garden Communities, including up to 9,000 new homes.

A council spokesman said: “Octavius Infrastructure has been appointed to undertake the works and will be undertaking vegetation clearance and survey investigations over the next fortnight.

"These works will support the first phase of the new A120-A133 link road - the A1331.

Road - The A120-A133 is an essential part of the Tendring Colchester Garden Communities project

“The first phase of the scheme will see the creation of a 1.8km dual carriageway road with three junctions. It will run northwards between the A133 and a new Allen’s Farm Roundabout.

“Funding for the scheme comes from a successful £99.9 million Housing Infrastructure Fund bid.

"This will also fund Colchester's new Rapid Transit System. Together, these are key first pieces of transport infrastructure being delivered ahead of the new Tendring Colchester Borders Garden Community.”

The advanced works are set to run until June 20, during which a lay-by will be closed and one lane will be shut eastbound on weekdays during off-peak hours.

After the cost of the new road rose from £70million to £90million, residents became worried about whether the building of the road would still go ahead or if the finance issues would leave them with an uncontrollable traffic issue.

In a joint statement, leaders of Essex County Council, Colchester Council and Tendring Council sought to allay fears.

They said: “To support the sustainable planned growth of the garden community, there is a need for high-quality transport infrastructure.

"This will help manage additional traffic and enhance the connectivity and supporting public transport improvements.”

According to the councils, National Highways has not objected to the approach and will be consulted throughout the process.

Main construction of the link road will start this summer, Essex County Council confirmed in a statement on June 13.

Residents can send enquiries about the advanced works and the wider scheme to A1331@essexhighways.org.