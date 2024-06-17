Peter Grubb, 87, had been watering his garden in Olivers Road, Claton, when the incident happened at the junction with Wellesley Road.

A Mini Cooper collided with the garden fence and house, damaging a neighbour's car.

Mervin Stutter, a close relative of Mr Grubb, said the keen gardener was just inches away from disaster.

Damaged - The garden wall has been destroyed (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Stutter said: “He took a five-minute breather from watering the garden when it happened.

“The Mini ploughed right through the wall and smashed into another car.

“Peter was knocked unconscious by the blow and if he hadn’t been sitting down I don’t know what would have happened."

Mr Grubb was taken to hospital for treatment to what were described as "minor injuries".

Aftermath - A neighbours car was hit, too (Image: Newsquest)

He was allowed home at about 5am the next day.

An Essex Police spokesman said: “Officers were called to Wellesley Road in Clacton shortly after 8pm on June 7 following reports of a car colliding with a house.

“A man in his 80s was treated for minor injuries.

“A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of driving whilst above the alcohol limit. He has since been released under investigation whilst enquiries continue.”

Residents are now calling for better road safety measures in the area.

Junction - The junction Wellesley Road and Olivers Road in Clacton (Image: Newsquest)

Mr Stutter said: "This is the sixth time this has happened in five years.

“We have complained to the council several times.

“The council added some zig-zag lines, but this is not helping.

“We need something stronger, like bollards, to make this road safer - this can’t keep happening.”

A spokesman for Essex Highways said: “We are sorry to hear about this incident and wish the gentleman a quick recovery.

“The best way for residents to raise concerns about local safety issues is to contact their local Essex county councillor. They can then raise the issues for action as needed.”