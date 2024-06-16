Thirty cyclists began their 94-mile ride at the Britannia Pier, in Great Yarmouth and ended at Clacton Pier for the Three Counties, Seven Piers challenge.

Keen bikers followed a route which took them past Lowestoft’s Claremont Pier, Southwold Pier, Felixstowe Pier, the Ha’penny Pier in Harwich and Walton Pier.

Team - some more cyclists (Image: Steve Brading)

The entire challenge took around six hours and 30 minutes to complete and the first to cross the finish line was John Watts from Mistley.

John said: “I decided to undertake the challenge on behalf of Mid and North East Essex Mind as I have personally suffered with my mental health.

"Cycling gives me the headspace I need and makes a big difference to my mental health. I wanted to be able to give something back.”

The event has raised thousands for the cause.

First - John Watts at the pier (Image: Steve Brading)

Supporting the fundraiser was Galloper Wind Farm, an offshore wind farm located about 30km off the Suffolk coast and based in Essex.

Spokesman Conor Nicholson said the firm was pleased to support the event.

He said: “Galloper Wind Farm is delighted to be sponsoring Mid and North East Essex Mind in the Seven Piers challenge.

"At Galloper, we recognise the importance of mental health and have a team of dedicated wellbeing ambassadors to support our colleagues.”

Support - Ben Cook and Jack Wiltshire (Image: Steve Brading)

He continued: “It’s great to be able to support a local initiative to raise awareness and much-needed funding for such a vital service.

"We hope this allows Mid and North East Essex Mind to further assist anyone in the community who is in need.”

Mid and North East Essex Mind helps people with mental health issues get the support they need.

To find out more about the charity go to www.mnessexmind.org.