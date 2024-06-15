Brooklands was blocked by the three large vehicles for over an hour before Jaywick councillor Bradley Thompson helped to sort the issue out.

Mr Thompson said: "I was in the Sunspot café eating breakfast when two caravans being escorted down the seafront got stuck when facing an oncoming bus.

"I went down to find out they had gone the wrong way. We managed to stop the traffic and reversed back to the main road."

Stuck - the blocked road (Image: Bradley Thompson)

Mr Thompson reminded Sunspot customers and workers that there is parking at the back of the shopping centre.

He said: "I would like to add that to all the people that had parked outside the Sunspot shops, this was shop owners and customers.

"This is totally unacceptable, you have parking around the back in the Sunspot car park.

Blocked - Bradley Thompson with the caravan (Image: Bradley Thompson)

"This incident closed off half of Brooklands Road and if there was a fire or someone needing life-saving help, emergency services would not have got there in time.

"I will now be emailing the company involved and the officers who are responsible for the Sunspot so this can not happen again."