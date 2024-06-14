There will be a mixture across the A12, Essex sections of the M25 and the Dartford Crossing.

If you are set to be travelling along these roads, it's best to take note of the different diversions that are in place.

Get more great stories like this delivered to your inbox every day by signing up to our morning newsletter - don't miss out!

Here’s a list of all of the closures from Friday, June 14 to Sunday, June 16.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Friday, June 14

A12

On the A12 Northbound way, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 9.30pm to 6am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise at Junction 24, there will be an exit slip road closure between 11pm and 5.30am.

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Saturday, June 15

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The West tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

Alongside that, the East Tunnel northbound carriageway will be shut between 9.30pm and 5am for contraflow works.

Finally, there will be a southbound carriageway closure on the QEII bridge between 10pm and 5am for maintenance works.

M25

On the M25 clockwise way at Junction 31, there will be an entry slip road closure between 10pm and 5am for bridge joint repair works.

Recommended reading:

M25, Dartford Crossing and A12 closures for Sunday, June 16

A12

On the A12 Northbound, there will be a 24-hour slip road closure at Junction 19 for New Beaulieu Station construction.

Dartford Crossing

The East tunnel on the Northbound way of the Dartford Crossing will be closed from 10pm to 5am for maintenance works.

M25

There are no closures scheduled on the M25 Essex junctions for this day.