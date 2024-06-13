Numerous pets from around Essex are looking for their forever homes - could you help them out?
Whether you want to adopt a dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig or hamster, someone always wants to find a new owner.
There are several RSPCA branches in the county, along with the affiliated Danaher Animal Home.
If you think you would be able to rehome one of them, go to either the Essex South, Southend & District branch, the South West branch, or the Danaher Animal Home websites for details.
You can also donate to these charities and help them carry on their rescue work at the same websites.
Ernie
Gender - Male
Age - Eight years old
Breed - Jack Russell Terrier
Colour - White and Brown
If you want to adopt Ernie you can view their full profile here.
Ernie came into the care of Danaher Animal Home as a stray and is now looking for a forever home to call his own.
He is a very energetic dog who is quite friendly meeting new people and is good at walking on a lead.
In a new home, he will need time to settle into new routines and plenty of attention from new owners.
Flora
Gender - Female
Age - Three years old
Breed - French Bulldog
Colour - White
If you want to adopt Flora you can view their full profile here.
Flora came into the care of the RSPCA after she was found in a park pregnant and very unwell.
It was discovered that she had a puppy stuck in her birth canal and sadly it was unable to be saved.
However, Flora herself has since made a great recovery and is now looking to find a forever home.
She is housetrained and travels well, and having one eye has not hindered her daily life.
Flora would benefit from having a new family be around most of the time in a new home as well as a garden to explore.
Topsy
Gender - Female
Age - Two years old
Breed - Domestic Shorthair
Colour - Black
If you want to adopt Topsy you can view their full profile here.
Topsy is described as a sweet and delicate soul who will likely be quite shy and reserved at first in a new home.
She would be best suited going to a quiet home which is either adult-only or with older children.
Topsy has lived among other cats before so could join a home with another calm feline.
Recommended reading:
- Puppies abandoned in Braintree reunited with mum in 'miracle'
- What to do if your neighbour's dog won't stop barking
- Does my cat have to wear a collar? Blue Cross shares tips for pet owners
Whisky and Persephone
Gender - Male (Whisky) and Female (Persephone)
Age - Five years old (Whisky) and three years old (Persephone)
Breed - Lop cross (Whisky) and Dutch cross (Persephone)
Colour - Brown and Black & White
If you want to adopt Whisky and Persephone you can view their full profile here.
Whisky and Persephone are looking for a home together after circumstances meant their previous owners were no longer able to care for them.
Both are very unsure of people right now so they will need an understanding home with plenty of patience.
A calm home would certainly be best for them, and they would be suitable for first-time owners.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here