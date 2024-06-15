Jamie Pascoe, 28, is a video editor and filmmaker who started in the industry in 2015 when he started volunteering at Signals Media Centre, in St Runwald Street.

The videographer, who now lives in Clacton, gained a degree in editing and post-production in 2018 at London's Ravensbourne University and has since gone from strength to strength.

In 2019, Jamie worked as an in-house editor for Indigital.TV where he was lucky enough to cover high-end fashion and travelled to New York and Paris fashions weeks, working on Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Paul Smith.

Exciting - Jamie in 2019 at the Tom Ford RTW19 show in New York (Image: Public)

Filming - a behind the scenes shot of Jamie recording some footage of rapper Little Simz (Image: Public)

Back in the UK, Jamie recorded a video for a magazine interview with rapper Little Simz.

He also made a TV advert for singer Marty Wilde, and edited videos for Jungle Creations which had millions of views.

Last year he worked on a BMW advert in Wales, and a new Disney+ show called Surviving Earth.

There is currently a short film being shown at Colchester's Firstsite gallery called Anchor which Jamie worked on with fellow film-maker George Morgan.

Talented - Jamie Pascoe (Image: Public)

He said: “I very much love the problem-solving side of film-making and editing.

“Trying to figure out how to shoot a scene in a particular way - how to tell the message we want to tell through the story.

“Is this going to read right with the audience, and does it have a positive impact? These are some of the questions I ask myself through most projects.

“The most rewarding thing I get from it all is seeing people's reactions to my work."

Jamie has continued to work with Signals, an organisation which teaches children of all ages and backgrounds the art of film and editing.

Filmmaker - Jamie working at a previous project (Image: Public)

He has also worked with the British Film Institute's film school which helps inspire young film-makers

In May, Jamie teamed up with the Other Monkey Brewing, part of Three Wise Monkeys, in St Nicholas' Street, to create a new online ad.

It is directly inspired by the music video for Blur’s Coffee and TV.

Jamie said: “It’s amazing how we got local talent together to help produce this film.

Advert - Jamie filming actor Dave Garlick for the Other Monkey Brewery advert (Image: Public)

Crafting - the 'growler monkey' that was made for the advert (Image: Public)

Recording - another behind the scenes image taken from the Other Monkey Brewing advert (Image: Public)

“Casper, who is a local animator, helped with the puppeteering and did an amazing job of bringing the growler monkey to life.

"Dave Garlick who was the lead actor also wrote the music that is used within the ad.

"I love the idea that Blur’s music video inspired us to create this video, using the amazing local talent for locally brewed drinks.

“I do believe we should support our local businesses. It's very important to keep it alive in a very digital world.”

The video will premiere this Saturday on Other Monkey Brewing’s social media pages.