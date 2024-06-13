James Whitlock, who was jailed for using explosives to steal money from ATMs across Essex and London, attempted to break out of prison while receiving hospital treatment for self-inflicted injuries incurred at HMP Whitemoor on August 20, 2022.

His injuries were deemed too severe to be treated in prison, requiring Whitlock to go to hospital.

After surgery at Cambridge’s Addenbrooke’s Hospital, the 39-year-old, still in chains, requested to shower.

An overseeing officer remained positioned outside the cubicle, chained to Whitlock.

While showering, the criminal managed to use the taps to break free from the chains and covered his hands with his gown so the officer wouldn’t notice.

As he walked back to his treatment area with the officer, the now chain-free Whitlock ran away.

However, his bid for freedom was fleeting.

Officers chased him down and re-detained him before returning him to HMP Whitemoor.

Whitlock admitted lawful custody evasion and was handed a one-year addition to his current sentence when he appeared at Chelmsford Crown Court.

DC Emma Purser said: “Whitlock was very quickly detained after this escape attempt only managing to get a few metres from the officers.

“I’m pleased that this foolish attempt to break from custody has resulted in his sentence being extended.”

Whitlock was already serving a 15-year term for his involvement in using explosives to steal money from cash machines across Essex and London when his attempted escape occurred.

He had been involved in a series of ATM thefts and bombings that spanned from November 27, 2019, to January 14, 2020.

Alongside a criminal partner, Whitlock targeted ATMs in various locations including Clacton, Brentwood, Wickford, West Hanningfield, Plaistow, Woodford Green, Cold Harbor and Brixton.

They stole nearly £50,000 and caused about £15,000 in damages.

However, they were eventually tracked down by detectives through forensics, phone signal tracking, and automatic number plate recognition cameras, leading to their arrest on January 16, 2020.

Whitlock, of Alfred Terrace, Walton, was charged with conspiracy to commit burglary, handling stolen goods, and failing to comply with a serious crime prevention order which he admitted to.